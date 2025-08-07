Prayers Up for AEW Star Buddy Matthews

Buddy Matthews is currently recovering from an ankle injury he sustained earlier this year. It has been several months since the former WWE star was sidelined, but the 36-year-old recently shared a major update on his recovery status.

At AEW Grand Slam: Australia in February, Matthews faced Kazuchika Okada for the AEW Continental Championship. During his entrance, Matthews suffered an ankle injury that persisted throughout the match. Since then, he has been out of action from All Elite Wrestling.

Recently, the Hounds of Hell member shared an update through an Instagram Story. He is heading into surgery to get his ankle repaired. The former WWE star posted a picture from the hospital with his wife, Rhea Ripley.

"Update: heading into surgery to repair my ankle," Matthews wrote.

Check out his Instagram Story below.

Rhea Ripley and Buddy Matthews [Image via Buddy Matthews' Instagram Story]

The Eradicator has been a major supporter of Matthews in tough times. It has been a while since the former WWE star set foot inside the ring. Therefore, his fans have been waiting to see him back. We at Sportskeeda pray for the former AEW World Trios Champion's speedy recovery and hope to see his return soon.

