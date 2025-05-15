Prayers up for WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross

Jim Ross is a legend in the wrestling business. He recently had some unfortunate news to share with fans.

Few non-wrestling personalities have made a lasting impact on the world of professional wrestling like Jim Ross. He first made a name for himself due to his time in WWE. During this period, he took on multiple roles within the company, from commentator to talent relations. He worked for the Sports Entertainment juggernaut from 1993 to 2013 before returning in 2017. His second run only lasted two years and wasn't as impactful. After leaving the Stamford-based promotion, Ross signed with AEW.

Over the past couple of years, Ross has suffered from numerous health issues that have had him making frequent trips to the hospital, and it looks like his health issues are far from over. The AEW commentator took to X to announce that he had been diagnosed with colon cancer, with his surgery scheduled in the next week or two.

"Diagnosed this week with colon cancer. Surgery [sic] being scheduled in the next week or two. I appreciate your concern and support. 🙏"

Check out his post below:

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Jim Ross and his family in these difficult times.

