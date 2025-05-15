"Praying for you", "Thinking of you Jim"- Fans react to WWE legend's heartbreaking announcement

A WWE legend recently delivered some sad news. Fans have now given their thoughts on this.

Jim Ross is considered a legend in the world of professional wrestling. He has been in the business for a long time and has called some of the biggest wrestling matches in history. Ross has also suffered from his fair share of health issues over the past few years, and that has had him make frequent visits to the hospital.

Jim Ross recently took to his X/Twitter account to announce that he has been diagnosed with colon cancer and was expected to undergo surgery within the next week or two:

"Diagnosed this week with colon cancer. Surgery being scheduled in the next week or two. I appreciate your concern and support. 🙏"

Since Ross made this heartbreaking announcement, prayers and wishes have been pouring in from fans around the world.

You can check out some of the reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions [Image source: Jim Ross' X account]

Jim Ross commented on Steve Austin's WWE WrestleMania 41 ATV crash

At WWE WrestleMania 41, Stone Cold Steve Austin made an appearance to announce the attendance numbers for the premium live event. During his entrance, he rode out in an ATV, which he has done many times in the past few years. However, this time, Austin crashed the vehicle into the barricade, knocking down a fan in the process. This incident even resulted in Nick Khan coming out to check on the fan while The Texas Rattlesnake made his announcement.

Jim Ross, who is a close friend of Steve Austin, commented on this incident on a recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, stating that it didn't surprise him as it was inevitable.

"I saw the video," Ross said. "It didn't surprise me. I thought it was past its time. It was bound to happen at some point in time, but Steve was a welcomed addition. He added a lot to the event. He's a dear friend, and I have a lot of time for Steve Austin. Have had for years, since day one. Good for him. He added a lot to WrestleMania, and I'm sure glad he got to make an appearance." [20:28 – 21:08]

Our thoughts and prayers go out to WWE legend Jim Ross and his family in these difficult times.

