'He's firing on all cylinders' - Pro wrestling legend showers praise on AEW star Wardlow (Exclusive)

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow may be the hottest star in the company right now. Unsurprisingly, he has a massive fan, quite literally, in the biggest announcer for the company, the legendary Paul Wight.

Wardlow defeated Scorpio Sky in a Street Fight to become the twelfth AEW TNT Champion in Rochester, NY. A town synonymous with the late, great Brodie Lee.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Wight praised Mr. Mayhem's physical transformation and also how he's come into his own as a performer.

"I think Wardlow's got all the tools. I mean he's working really hard. So far, he's been able to maintain a position of prominence for television. He is finding out who his character is. Wardlow's come into his own." (0.28-0.40)

Wight praised the powerhouse star's connection with his fans and how he's stepped up to become a major player for All Elite Wrestling. He continued thus:

"I mean he's looking fantastic. You see the shape that he's gotten in, in the last two years. How he's changed his body and really stepped up to the responsibility and role he's taken on for AEW. He's firing on all cylinders. I think the fans love him." (0.43-0.56)

