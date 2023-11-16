"Probably the best moment in AEW history" - Fans lose their minds over insane spot from this week's Dynamite

This week on AEW Dynamite, the former ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe competed in a match against an enhancement talent, Jon Cruz. However, the fans are buzzing over an insane spot that took place in the bout.

Joe is one of the most decorated superstars in the professional wrestling business, and the veteran possesses an exciting moveset which makes his matches enjoyable. However, his best move, considered by many fans, is when he moves away from his opponents, who are preparing to dive towards him from the top rope. The move is also called 'Nope!' by many including Joe.

On Twitter, a fan posted the 'Nope!' spot from the match, which had an interesting twist as Cruz reacted to Samoa Joe moving away when he was charging toward the Samoan Submission Machine:

"The jobber acknowledging it mid air is hilarious LMAOOO."

Fans were quick to react to the hilarious spot in the match:

"Probably the best moment in AEW history Granted that's a very low bar."

John Cruz has also appeared in All Elite Wrestling as the luchador, Serpentico. He competed tonight without his mask and under a different gimmick.

Road Dogg reveals why AEW's Samoa Joe never won a World Title in WWE

WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg recently revealed why Samoa Joe never won the WWE Championship in the Stamford-based promotion. The Samoan Submission Machine has won World titles before in Ring of Honor and TNA.

Samoa Joe joined WWE in 2015 and has captured the NXT Championship and the United States Championship in the promotion. On an episode of the Oh You Didn't Know podcast, Road Dogg gave his opinion on Samoa Joe never winning a World Title in the WWE:

“Vince is a babyface champion guy, and I get that from a promotional standpoint, you’re not going to promote JBL, you’re going to promote Cena. I don’t know, I just feel like maybe that had something to do with it. I think Hunter realized that when he brought him back down to “NXT,” even if you can’t do nothing, just come and talk for us because you’re so good at it, and you have such great facials when you cut a promo," Road Dogg said. [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Do you want to see Samoa Joe capture the AEW World title? Let us know in the comments below.

