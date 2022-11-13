Promising AEW star regrets about multiple issues during his match against WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes

A major match involving WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes in AEW was apparently cut drastically.

Before returning to WWE, the American Nightmare was one of the most prominent stars in the Jacksonville-based Promotion. Apart from wrestling some of the top stars like Chris Jericho and Dustin Rhodes, he also became the TNT Champion 3 times.

Despite his importance, his match at the AEW Double or Nothing 2021 pay-per-view was apparently cut down in length. His opponent during that match, Anthony Ogogo, recently spoke to Cultaholic:

"I asked for the anthem, they said no for certain things, certain reasons... We actually lost...the match was good, it could have been really good, we lost six minutes of our match because time constraints... We filmed a really cool Rocky montage, a five-minute cool Rocky montage... We filmed something really cool for that, but we had to cut that because of time."

🅷🅽🅲🅷⛱ @HNCHDynamite Cody Rhodes says he made the wrong decision boxing himself out of the AEW world title:



"To make political decisions like boxing myself out of winning a world championship, those decisions in hindsight were not the correct decisions and what I should’ve been doing." Cody Rhodes says he made the wrong decision boxing himself out of the AEW world title: "To make political decisions like boxing myself out of winning a world championship, those decisions in hindsight were not the correct decisions and what I should’ve been doing." https://t.co/pUREiE2R3B

Missed out on the latest Rampage results? Check them out here!

Cody Rhodes recently revealed that he had turned heel in AEW before returning to WWE

Despite never officially turning heel, the WWE Superstar revealed that he did so before his eventual departure to the Stamford-based Promotion.

When asked about his status in AEW during his final phase, Cody Rhodes stated the following:

"Ha no - I was a heel, the fans were amazing. It ain’t ever on the fans."

The American Nightmare is currently recovering from an injury. As there is no timetable for his return, fans will have to stay tuned to see when he returns to Triple H's roster in the future.

Do you think Cody Rhodes should have one more run in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click on the link to find out how! https://sportskeeda.typeform.com/to/BR2mN5bd

Did you know Scott Steiner slapped a pro wrestling legend? Don't believe us? Click here for more.

Poll : 0 votes