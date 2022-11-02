"Punk came in as the outsider" - WWE veteran weighs in on the AEW backstage incident between CM Punk and The Elite (Exclusive)

CM Punk and The Elite's alleged backstage fight after AEW All Out 2022 has been one of the biggest talking points of 2022. Former WWE star Simon Dean recently shared his views on the matter.

During the All Out media scrum, Punk went on a profanity-laden rant against The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Adam Page. Previously, he defeated Jon Moxley to secure the AEW World Championship in the pay-per-view's main event.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on UnSKripted, Simon Dean praised The Elite and commented on CM Punk's position in the company.

"I liked Kenny when I was around him. I love Cody. I was his boss at one time. Chris Jericho is about as good as it gets. Punk came in as the outsider. I don't know what their relationship is. Whatever. I don't have a relationship with Phil. They're good or bad. He was just a guy that was there, I guess, when I was around him."

Dean further suggested that the parties involved in the brawl should move on and help the promotion prosper:

"But I hope whatever happens at this, that Punk can go live his life and be happy and peaceful. Whatever he does. AEW can continue to prosper and be happy and peaceful or whatever they do and the two sides can coexist. It sucks that it came to that. Sometimes these things are going to happen. It's wrestling, but I hope everybody involved could just move on, get this under and focus on the product at hand." (28:45 – 29:32)

Simon Dean has major praise for The Elite and Cody Rhodes for starting AEW

During the show, Simon Dean showered praise on Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega for their role in getting AEW off the ground. He also credited Chris Jericho for his remarkable contribution to the company.

"In the grand scheme of things, if The Young Bucks and Chris Jericho and Cody and those guys, when the great book is written, I hope they all get their credit that they deserve. Those guys got together and got with Tony Khan and put it together and launched a wrestling company. They gave work and bookings to an awful lot of guys out there who don't have work in bookings on a national scale. But the core of it was that on, Kenny Omega too obviously, Kenny, Bucks." (28:00 - 28:45)

Cody Rhodes @CodyRhodes @RobertW28144490 @MattJacksonOOC @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny. I’m forever bonded to those men over what we created and I remain very proud of it, and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk. We got along. Not money, not booking, just a personal issue and my wanting to go for the big one. @RobertW28144490 @MattJacksonOOC @youngbucks @KennyOmegamanX I didn’t leave because of the Bucks/Kenny. I’m forever bonded to those men over what we created and I remain very proud of it, and I didn’t leave because of/or have issues with Punk. We got along. Not money, not booking, just a personal issue and my wanting to go for the big one.

When CM Punk joined AEW, expectations were sky-high, and the former WWE Champion delivered. Unfortunately, he is currently absent from TV, and his future in the company looks uncertain.

