"Punk was right" - Bully Ray fires back at top AEW star after heated Twitter exchange

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray has sent a message to one of AEW's top champions. He also mentioned CM Punk during his heated war of words with the star.

The name in question is The Acclaimed's Max Caster. He currently holds the AEW World Trios Championship alongside Anthony Bowens and Billy Gunn. Over the past few years, Caster has become one of the biggest homegrown stars in the Tony Khan-led promotion.

On Twitter, a fan recently pitched a dream match for Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. They wished to see The Acclaimed lock horns with FTR and the Dudley Boyz (Bully Ray & D-Von) in a TLC match in an AEW ring. In response to the post, Caster claimed that Ray must pay his dues before possibly appearing in All Elite Wrestling.

The WWE Hall of Famer reacted by saying nobody in the AEW locker room had paid their dues. Taking things further, Caster asked Ray to shake his hand before entering the locker room. This led to the tag team legend seemingly citing the recent backstage controversies in All Elite Wrestling while also mentioning CM Punk:

"Punk was right…🤝," Ray wrote.

You can view their Twitter exchange below:

Expand Tweet

Bully Ray and Max Caster's abovementioned exchange on social media could be in character. They might use this to set up a high-profile match between the Dudleys and The Acclaimed in the future.

What does Bully Ray think about Tony Khan's leadership skills in AEW?

On a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Bully Ray mentioned how Tony Khan wasn't a "booker" but a "matchmaker" in All Elite Wrestling:

"Tony Khan never sat under a learning tree like all of the other great promoters of the past. In my opinion, Tony Khan is not a booker. He's a matchmaker. There's a huge difference." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Expand Tweet

The Hall of Famer further mentioned that Khan was different from traditional pro wrestling promoters, highlighting how he seemingly booked the matches he personally wanted to see.

Do you want to see the Dudley Boyz in All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.