“Put him back on TV you cowards” - Fans in anger as AEW seemingly suspends popular star

AEW fans have expressed their frustration after a popular star revealed that he was suspended. This star is over with the fans with his flamboyant way of cutting a promo.

The star in question is none other than Max Caster of The Acclaimed. He took to Twitter to reveal his suspension after a fan asked about his All Elite status. While he replied to the fan's question, others responded to that post to voice their dissatisfaction.

Some fans called on Tony Khan to bring Caster back, while others said he got what was coming to him after his X-rated promo at Dynasty. Others said it was good that he got suspended and praised former WWE star and AEW's disciplinary committee member Bryan Danielson for taking action.

Fan reactions

It will be interesting to see when and how Caster returns to television and whether or not this suspension forces him to change the way he cuts his promos.

Max Caster takes shot at Jay White for AEW demotion

Max Caster’s and Jay White’s factions have been embroiled in a bitter feud over the last few months. It reached a standstill at AEW Dynasty, where the two teams battled it out for the trios titles.

The Bullet Club Gold defeated The Acclaimed, thereby unifying the titles. However, Caster was angry that a match as big as this took place on the preshow. He was responding to a fan’s question when he voiced his frustration and also took a shot at Jay White.

He wrote:

"That’s what I’m saying! Wrestling against Jay White has relegated us to the pre show!"

It will be interesting to see what will come of the two factions’ rivalry once Caster returns from his suspension.

