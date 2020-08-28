On the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, it was announced that AEW World Champion Jon Moxley has been selected as the No.1 wrestler in the 2020 PWI 500. The same was noted by PWI's official Twitter handle, and they soon revealed the cover of their magazine that features Moxley, and consists of the entire list.

The Top 25 list has already been revealed and is making the rounds on the web. Here's the complete list of the Top 25 wrestlers in the world as per PWI:

Jon Moxley Adam Cole Chris Jericho Drew McIntyre Tetsuya Naito Kazuchika Okada Cody Rhodes Seth Rollins Kofi Kingston AJ Styles Keith Lee Brock Lesnar Kenny Omega Roman Reigns Nick Aldis Bray Wyatt Kota Ibushi Rush Braun Strowman Jacob Fatu Will Ospreay MJF Aleister Black Kento Miyahara WALTER

Here are the official tweets posted by PWI:

Since the cover is already making its way around online, no point in waiting any longer: Congratulations to @AEWrestling's @JonMoxley on being the #1 ranked wrestler in this year’s PWI 500! Preorder your print copy now at https://t.co/EuUXs75XJB pic.twitter.com/O0JrkyvJ6U — PWI (@OfficialPWI) August 27, 2020

Jon Moxley has come a long way over the past 12 months or so

It's interesting to note that Jon Moxley bagged the No.20 spot in last year's PWI 500 list. His former stablemate Seth Rollins was the No.1 ranked PWI wrestler last time around. Former NXT Champion, Adam Cole has been ranked No.2, while AEW star Chris Jericho took the third spot. Immediately below him is the current WWE Champion, Drew McIntyre.

There's a bunch of ranking criteria that PWI has taken into consideration while compiling the list. It includes a wrestler's win-loss record, the influence that they have had on the sport, their technical ability in the squared circle, success against major stars and diverse competition, and how active the said wrestler has been over the past one year.

Sportskeeda is proud to announce that our senior editor, Andrea Amanda Marie Hangst, was a part of PWI's selection committee for the Top 100 female wrestlers. The list will be revealed later in the year.