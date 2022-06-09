"Why would I not" – Q from Impractical Jokers talks potentially stepping into the ring, comments on previous celebrity match in AEW

Brian Quinn, star of Impractical Jokers, detailed how he's been offered an opportunity to get into the ring for a wrestling match.

Many celebrities have dipped their toes into the pool of pro wrestling, with AEW not being afraid to give opportunities to those willing to give it a shot.

Quinn, along with the other cast members of the hit comedy show, have been longtime pro wrestling fans, featuring stars such as Tommy Dreamer, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Velvet Sky on their show in the past.

Speaking on Tell Em Steve Dave, the comedian said an offer had been made for him to train to become a pro wrestler. However, he has his doubts over whether or not it's a good idea:

"I was told that, it's something similar to what Shaq did, he went through a table. It's not a heavy lift, but you want to have fun with it. I think I have to do it. It's more of a time thing than anything, just finding the time." (H/T: Fightful)

The Impractical Jokers star also commented on the famous match held on AEW Dynamite involving legendary basketball player Shaq, saying his role would be similar to Shaq's:

"I have a choice in front of me. I got an offer to begin a wrestling career, pro wrestling. As a wrestler. It'd only be for a one-time, gimmick, storyline, but I've to go down to Atlanta to train. (I'd train for) 10 to 15 days. It can be done in groups. Why would I not? I'm at a crossroads because I'm like, 'what do I do?' Is this a thing where I get in there and I break spine? I doubt there's a handsome payment in it." (H/T: Fightful)

Q from Impractical Jokers was a special guest of The Acclaimed at AEW Double or Nothing 2022

As mentioned previously, the stars of Impractical Jokers have been wrestling fans for a long time. In honor of this love of the business, they were invited by the AEW tag team The Acclaimed to their live stage show over Double or Nothing weekend.

Max Caster of The Acclaimed has performed many live shows in his time, given his experience as a musician. However, this was the first time he and partner Anthony Bowens incorporated major celebrities into their performance.

Will AEW fans ever see Q in between the ropes on AEW Dynamite? Not quite yet, but maybe in the future.

