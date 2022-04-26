×
AEW star breaks silence after being knocked out by Minoru Suzuki

Minoru Suzuki recently dropped the ROH TV Championship against Samoa Joe.
Modified Apr 26, 2022 08:46 AM IST
AEW star QT Marshall shared his thoughts after being on the receiving end of a stiff punch from New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Minoru Suzuki.

Marshall last wrestled at NJPW Windy City Riot alongside his Factory teammates, Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto. They defeated the trio of Karl Fredericks, Yuya Uemura, and Clark Connors.

Meanwhile, Suzuki last appeared in AEW programming on the April 13 episode of Dynamite. He dropped the Ring of Honor World Television Championship to Samoa Joe.

On AEW's Twitter page, a highlight video of Suzuki punching Marshall was uploaded, with the latter getting knocked out cold. The Factory leader broke his silence by saying that Dr. Michael Sampson, AEW's ringside doctor, told him that he was ready to go against Penta on Dark tomorrow.

Marshall also talked about being the 'real People's Champion,' like his mentor Diamond Dallas Page.

"For the record, @DocSampson13 says miraculously I’ll be ok to compete against @PENTAELZEROM tomorrow night on #AEWDark. He claimed that he’s never seen such intestinal fortitude like I’ve shown, but I told him, I’m the real People’s Champion… Just like my mentor, @RealDDP," Marshall wrote.

For the record, @DocSampson13 says miraculously I’ll be ok to compete against @PENTAELZEROM tomorrow night on #AEWDark He claimed that he’s never seen such intestinal fortitude like I’ve shown, but I told him, I’m the real People’s Champion…Just like my mentor, @RealDDP twitter.com/aew/status/151…

Minoru Suzuki was victorious in his first match in AEW Dark: Elevation

Minoru Suzuki made his debut earlier on AEW Dark: Elevation against The Factory's QT Marshall.

During the match, Suzuki brought Marshall outside the ring and executed a massive chop with a smile on his face. The latter's teammates, Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto, got kicked out from the ringside after trying to interfere.

A chop and a smile delivered by @suzuki_D_minoru here on #AEWDarkElevation! Tune in here to watch! ▶️ youtu.be/LtNimn0qMEU https://t.co/7AJfNSjqMi

Marshall tried to capitalize on the interference, but Suzuki quickly stopped him in his tracks. The end of the match saw the NJPW star connect the Gotch-Style Piledriver for the victory.

Suzuki bounced back with a statement win on Dark: Elevation after losing his ROH TV Title. However, it remains to be seen who will face the Japanese star next in the weeks to come.

What are your thoughts on Minoru Suzuki's stiff punch on QT Marshall? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha

