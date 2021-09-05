QT Marshall describes what it was like to be a part of DDP's final match (Exclusive)

DDP is one of the most celebrated professional wrestlers of all time, best known for his time in WCW. QT Marshall, who teamed up with DDP in his final match, gave an insight into the memorable experience.

Teaming up with DDP wasn't Marshall's only major feat in recent times. AEW's resident 'carpenter', as he described himself during the exclusive interview, was also the late Brodie Lee's first AEW opponent.

Marshall will continue his string of notable matches this weekend when he faces Paul Wight in the latter's in-ring return at AEW All Out. You can check out QT Marshall's thoughts on DDP, Paul Wight, Mark Henry, and more here:

QT Marshall recalls the crowd going crazy in DDP's final AEW match

QT Marshall took us back in time to when DDP wrestled his final match at Bash at the Beach last year. He also expounded upon all of his other achievements in AEW:

"Pretty cool, huh? "It will be Paul Wight's first, DDP's last, Brodie Lee's first in AEW. I mean, I think overall, to be with DDP in his last match, even though like I was thrown in there at the last minute and stuff, it was awesome. The crowd was crazy for him," said Marshall.

It is interesting to note that there has been a 'passing of the torch' between DDP and QT Marshall since then. Marshall now uses the 'Diamond Cutter', DDP's signature move, after it was officially 'handed' to him.

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has transformed numerous lives with 'DDPY,' a yoga and workout program for strength and rehabilitation.

As we mentioned earlier, QT Marshall will be in action at AEW All Out on Sunday, September 5. Indian fans can watch the PPV live on Eurosport.

