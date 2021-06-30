AEW star QT Marshall on if he plans to recruit any female member to The Factory

AEW star and leader of The Factory, QT Marshall, recently revealed he wanted to recruit Jade Cargill to his faction.

Earlier this year, QT Marshall formed his own faction, which includes Anthony Ogogo, Nick Comoroto, and Aaron Solow, collectively known as The Factory. Though the group has only feuded with Cody Rhodes' Nightmare Family, it has shown signs of becoming the most prominent stable on the roster.

Appearing on a recent episode of AEW Unrestricted, QT Marshall discussed numerous topics, most notably if he plans on recruiting any female star to their faction. QT Marshall stated that he earlier wanted to approach Jade Cargill but couldn't since she recently allied with Mark Sterling:

“Well, I think the biggest thing we’ve been talking about is possibly adding a female,” Marshall revealed. “Before she signed with Mark Sterling, Jade Cargill would have been the first choice because she trains at the factory, but we wanted her. She’s got a lot going for herself," (H/T-WrestlingInc)

AEW star QT Marshall further added that the inclusion of a female star in their faction would elevate their group:

“There are some people out there, but I think adding a female to the group would really help us out. There’s been a couple on Elevation and Dark that are not affiliated with any other factions in AEW. So we’ll see. It’s just about getting them to make sure they understand what it means to be a part of The Factory and that literally means that you have no problem stepping on anyone and everyone to make it to the top,” said QT Marshall (H/T-WrestlingInc).

The leader of The Factory made it clear that he has eyes on some of the talent who are working on AEW Dark. It remains to be seen if fans will witness a female or any other wrestler join their faction.

QT Marshall will face Cody Rhodes on AEW Road Rager

QT Marshall has been embroiled in a heated rivalry with Cody Rhodes for months. Both men will now settle their beef in a South Beach Strap match which will take place on the special episode of AEW Dynamite, known as Road Rager.

In the upcoming episode, fans can expect Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall to continue the build and add more hype for the upcoming bout.

Which female star do you think will fit in the Factory? Are you excited about the upcoming match between Cody Rhodes and QT Marshall? Sound off in the comment section below.

Hi! We'd love to hear from all you Wrestling fans. Please spare 2 minutes to take this short survey

Edited by Arjun