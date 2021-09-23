×
QT Marshall reveals that absent AEW star will return to TV soon

QT Marshall with the rest of The Factory, including Anthony Ogogo, who has been out of action for a while
Modified Sep 23, 2021
QT Marshall has hinted that Anthony Ogogo will be returning to AEW action very soon. Taking to Twitter, Marshall replied to a tweet from a fan who wanted to see The Factory decimate the rest of the AEW roster nonetheless.

Ogogo and Rhodes engaged in one of the most intense feuds of 2021 that culminated at Double or Nothing with a victory for the former TNT Champion. Since then, Anthony has been on a hiatus from AEW TV.

Following Rhodes' victory, several AEW fans were critical of the match. On social media, fans claimed that Ogogo should've secured the biggest win of his pro wrestling career at the event.

Here's what QT Marshall tweeted out in an update regarding the status of Anthony Ogogo:

He’ll be back sooner than later! twitter.com/dwilli2win2/st…

Anthony Ogogo joined forces with QT Marshall in AEW to form The Factory

QT Marshall started in AEW as part of The Nightmare Family with Cody Rhodes and co. However, on the March 31 episode of AEW Dynamite, Marshall turned heel after attacking the stable.

The debuting Anthony Ogogo joined Marshall alongside Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solow as they formed a separate group called The Factory. Marshall and Rhodes would face each other AEW Blood and Guts, where the latter ended up with a big win over Marshall.

I’ve got stitches coming out of my beak & freshly operated on, & severely bruised, orbit & septum. And I still look better than 99% of the indie shit-bags that wanna call themselves professional athletes. Even when it’s mashed up #TheGuvnor is the face & future of pro wrestling! https://t.co/e4RzrAgP5y

Cody moved on to a feud against Ogogo and won. As things stand, it remains to be seen when 'The Guv'nor' will be returning to in-ring action.

It has been a few months since Ogogo was last seen on TV. Whereas, The Factory has been feuding with Paul Wight. The latter defeated QT Marshall at AEW All Out.

