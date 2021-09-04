'I know he moved our needle'- QT Marshall responds to Roman Reigns' controversial comments about CM Punk (Exclusive)

Roman Reigns was interviewed by Ariel Helwani not long ago, where he expressed that CM Punk did not move the needle like The Rock. AEW star QT Marshall has now shared his thoughts on the comments in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda.

These were the comments that Roman Reigns had made about CM Punk:

"Those statements are coming from bitter people, you know, who possibly thought they were better than they really were," said Reigns. "When it comes down to it, CM Punk was not as good or as over as a John Cena. [He] wasn't as good or as over and moved the needle like The Rock. It just wasn't what it was."

Is Roman Reigns right? Is CM Punk a needle mover?

QT Marshall adopted a cautious approach while responding to Roman Reigns' comments about CM Punk. He qualified his statement by saying that he would have to check data to see if Punk moved the needle or not.

"I don't really get into those things.", said QT Marshall. "I know he moved our needle. Like when it came time for our rating, we did really well. AEW sold out the United Center with not even mentioning his name which is pretty cool, considering they all knew what was coming. But we didn't give it away. No one gave it away. And the best part is that, even though you knew it was coming...his music hit, and the place went nuts!"

QT Marshall is scheduled to face Paul Wight at AEW All Out 2021. He goes into the match as the clear underdog in Wight's massive comeback clash.

" @PaulWight needs a dance partner, and I'm happy to be that guy."



Meanwhile, CM Punk faces Darby Allin at AEW All Out 2021 this weekend. Only time will tell if he moves the needle or not.

