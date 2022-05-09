"I'm still seeking revenge" - AEW star sends a message to Hangman Page

QT Marshall took to social media to send a message to AEW World Heavyweight Champion Hangman Page.

Marshall currently leads 'The Factory' with Aaron Solow and Nick Comoroto. Their last televised match was a loss on April 27, Dynamite against Blackpool Combat Club (Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, and William Regal).

Meanwhile, Page is on his 176 day-reign as world champion since defeating Kenny Omega at Full Gear last year. His last title defense was on the April 15 episode of Rampage against Adam Cole in a Texas Death Match.

Marshall was asked by a fan on Twitter if he could challenge for Page's world title. He replied that he had previously defeated the AEW World Champion in Ring of Honor in 2012 but was out for revenge due to a broken nose he suffered at the hands of the latter.

"I’d love to give it a shot. I’m 1-0 vs Page in my career. In fact, I beat him in less than 5 minutes in 2012 during my time in @ringofhonor. He broke my nose though, and I’m still seeking revenge," Marshall tweeted.

Check out the exchange below:

At Double or Nothing 2022 on May 29, Page will go one-on-one against number one ranked CM Punk for the AEW World Championship.

Hangman Page vowed to destroy CM Punk at Double or Nothing

On April 27, Dynamite, CM Punk cut a promo saying that he would fight Hangman Page until the 'wheels fell off.' He was officially announced as the challenger for the world title after the Dax Harwood vs. Cash Wheeler match. The Anxious Millennial Cowboy wasn't able to attend the show due to illness.

However, last week on Dynamite, Page retaliated in a segment of his own by saying he would not shake the former's hand nor have a tribute match. He added emphatically that he would annihilate the Second City Saint.

The build-up to the world title match is shaping up to be an intense one as both men have both traded barbs so far. It will be interesting to see the outcome of the match, as this will arguably be Hangman's toughest challenge yet as champion.

What are your thoughts on the upcoming CM Punk vs. Hangman Page match at Double or Nothing? Sound off in the comments section below.

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Debottam Saha