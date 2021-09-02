"You fans can tag TK and complain" - QT Marshall takes a shot after WWE legend was laid out on AEW dynamite

Ahead of his match against Paul Wight at AEW All Out this Sunday, QT Marshall is speaking out. He addressed fans who aren't very fond of him, boasting about his success in AEW as of late.

Following his departure from the Nightmare Family, QT Marshall fought in top priority matches, including encounters against Cody Rhodes, Billy Gunn and now Paul Wight. The two men are set to face each other on pay-per-view this Sunday at All Out.

Matters escalated on the go-home show of Dynamite when Marshall stood tall over Paul Wight after WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn, along with his sons, turned heel and attacked Wight with a steel chair.

This attack left QT Marshall in shock but he went to the ring and stood over an unconscious Paul Wight. Following the show, Marshall addressed AEW fans on Twitter and gloated about his recent dominance.

"You fans can tag [Tony Khan] and complain all you want, but I'll say it again for those in the IWC who apparently can't comprehend what's happening .... QT is on your TV! QT is on the ALL OUT PPV! QT has become a thing! See you Sunday, MARKS!" , QT tweeted

Even though he hasn't had any major accolades lately, Marshall has been on a hot streak along with the rest of his group, 'The Factory.' They have gained prominence after quickly climbing up the rungs of the AEW ladder.

Anthony Ogogo competed against Cody Rhodes at Double or Nothing after being on an undefeated streak. Marshall even pinned Rhodes in a tag team match.

However, Marshall now has a much bigger fish to deal with as Paul Wight will be going all out against QT this Sunday.

Paul Wight vs QT Marshall at AEW All Out will be Wight's first match in over a year

Paul Wight last wrestled on WWE RAW against Randy Orton, back in July 2020. The tough battle saw 'The Viper' come out on top after delivering a crushing RKO. Following the match, Orton punt kicked Big Show (Wight) for good measure.

We haven't seen 'The Giant' step into the ring in a wrestling capacity ever since. Hence, the upcoming match will also be his AEW in-ring debut.

Do you think QT Marshall will capitalize on the momentum he has right now going into AEW All Out? Or will Wight make quick work of his opponent? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

