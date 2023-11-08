Randy Orton recently "liked" an interesting tweet about CM Punk's WWE rumors

Former WWE Champion Randy Orton has caught fans' attention with his recent Twitter activity, as he 'liked' a tweet about CM Punk's return rumors.

Randy Orton has been absent from WWE TV since May 2022. He suffered a back injury, forcing him to undergo surgery and sidelining him from active competition. On the other hand, CM Punk was fired from AEW in September 2023 after he engaged in a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at All In.

The Apex Predator is rumored to finally make his much-anticipated return to TV around the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Orton recently made headlines after he 'liked' O'Shea Jackson Jr.'s post about Punk's WWE comeback rumors on Twitter.

You can view a screengrab of Orton's abovementioned Twitter activity below:

Expand Tweet

In case you are living under a rock, Punk is heavily rumored to re-sign with the Stamford-based promotion after nearly a decade. Interestingly, the former champion's return is rumored to take place at Survivor Series in his hometown, Chicago.

Orton 'liking' a tweet related to The Second City Saint could just be a coincidence or a hint about the latter's potential future in World Wrestling Entertainment.

CM Punk addresses his WWE return rumors

CM Punk recently broke his silence on whether he would show up at Survivor Series on November 25, 2023.

In a chat with 670 The Score, The Second City Saint gave a cheeky response to a question about his potential WWE return at the upcoming premium live event.

"They're asking if I'm going to be there? I think it's sold out. I think tickets are hard to get. I don't want to burst anybody's bubble. I'm kind of just sitting at home and enjoying this beautiful Chicago weather." [H/T Whatculture]

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Randy Orton and Punk indeed return at Survivor Series later this month.

New member in the Judgment Day? She claims she's obsessed with Rhea! More details here