Randy Orton's RKO victim at WWE Backlash worked for Tony Khan's company in 2024, more details

Tony Khan was able to avoid a head-to-head battle with WWE this weekend as Collision aired Thursday. The wrestling world is still reeling from Backlash, which took place just hours ago. Despite the lack of a WWE vs. AEW showdown, there was at least one connection to Tony Khan's promotions at Backlash as a current multi-reign champion was booked in the main event.

Ad

Randy Orton battled John Cena in front of his hometown crowd on Saturday night. The finish of the 28-minute Backlash main event saw Big Match John drop the referee with a belt shot. The Apex Predator nailed the RKO but there was no referee, which led to chaos as Nick Aldis, WWE producers, and R-Truth were hit with the devastating three-word finisher before Cena won with a low blow and a title shot. As they often do, WWE used an indie wrestler as an enhancement talent in this segment.

Ad

Trending

Austin Mulitalo was an extra brought in to portray a WWE official in the Backlash main event melee, according to The Local Competitor on X. The part-time actor and MMA fighter tended to the referee, with WWE producer Shane Helms, but then took an RKO from Orton.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Astonishing Austin made his debut for Tony Khan on the July 18, 2024, edition of ROH On HonorClub. He teamed with Cappuccino Jones and Carson Hutcheson in a loss to Cage of Agony's Toa Liona, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona. Mulitalo's official website touts "as seen on" appearances with WLW, ROH, AEW, WWE, and NXT.

Mulitalo is the current Trailblazer Heavyweight Champion, NBW Heavyweight Champion, and NBW United States Champion. He and Blade Lennox also hold the NWA WLW Tag Team Championship as The Blazin' Guns. Mulitalo's Trailblazer reign is notable as he has been champion for 358 days.

Ad

Tony Khan thanks AEW fans

AEW is headed into its Beach Break editions of Dynamite and Collision with Double Or Nothing on the horizon. Tony Khan took to X after this week's Dynamite and Collision to thank fans and send Mother's Day wishes.

"Thank you all who watch AEW! I thought that this was an excellent week with #AEWDynamite + #AEWCollision both tremendous shows in the past few days!! See you on Wednesday for Beach Break Dynamite, and wishing a Happy Mother’s Day Weekend to all of the moms!" Tony Khan wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The Beach Break specials will both be held at the NOW Arena near Chicago, IL. The shows will then be taped in Albuquerque on May 21 as the Double Or Nothing go-home shows.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Marc Middleton Marc Middleton is a writer from North Carolina, USA. He is currently in his first year at Sportskeeda as a contributor to the WWE section.



Marc began roaming the online world of wrestling in 1997, and has worked in the IWC since 1998-1999. He spent most of the past 15 years working for the biggest independently owned sports entertainment websites.



Marc enjoys free timing in his free time. He lives with the most beautiful girl in the world, and they plan to never have kids, but they are blessed enough to have the best dog in the world who just had his 15th birthday. Know More