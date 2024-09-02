"RAW Underground to AEW" - WWE personality comments on potential Shane McMahon return

A WWE personality recently commented on Shane McMahon's potential pro wrestling return. This comes after reports of McMahon having a meeting with AEW President Tony Khan.

Sam Roberts is the latest to comment on Shane McMahon's future. A couple of weeks ago, the wrestling world was left stunned when reports emerged of a secret meeting between McMahon and Tony Khan. A photo from the meeting went viral on social media. Khan even praised Shane-O-Mac publicly, but neither party has given any specifics as to what was discussed in their meeting.

This past week on Dynamite, Jon Moxley cut a surprising promo where he seemingly implied that AEW wasn't Tony Khan's company anymore. This led many fans to believe that McMahon could be joining the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On his NotSam Wrestling podcast, WWE analyst Sam Roberts mentioned that it was unlikely that Moxley's promo had anything to do with McMahon's potential debut in AEW.

"When he said this isn't your company anymore, it left a lot of people going Shane-O-Mac. Ever since that picture came out 'Is Shane-O-Mac coming? Is Shane-O-Mac coming?' I'm not gonna say I don't think Shane-O-Mac is gonna go to AEW 'cause I would be surprised if it happened. I don't know what that conversation is. I don't necessarily think this is AEW introducing Shane-O-Mac because if it is then he's basically bringing RAW Underground to AEW." [1:01:42 - 1:02:12]

Bully Ray believes that Jon Moxley was talking about Shane McMahon in his promo

Jon Moxley's promo this week caught a lot of people off guard. Many have spoken about the segment, and the wrestling community seems split about what Moxley meant. While Sam Roberts didn't think it had anything to do with Shane-O-Mac, Bully Ray felt differently.

On his Busted Open podcast, Bully wondered if Moxley was talking about Shane-O-Mac in his promo.

"Moxley comes out and says [to Tony Schiavone], 'This is not your company anymore.' What is he talking about? I'll let you know what I think, 'cause I'm sure as hell not sure (...) I think Schiavone was the conduit to Tony Khan (...) Is Moxley talking about Shane [McMahon]?"

It remains to be seen whether Shane McMahon will join AEW and form a team with Jon Moxley.

