Real reason for AEW star's unexpected absence on Dynamite

A former AEW champion couldn't attend tonight's Dynamite due to an unfortunate reason. The 34-year-old Powerhouse Hobbs claimed that he was absent from the flagship show due to medical reasons.

The former TNT Champion locked eyes on Big Bill a couple of weeks ago when they interacted during a tag team match. Later, Hobbs claimed that he would be waiting for Bill on last week's Collision. The former was waiting in the parking lot on Saturday.

The duo immediately started brawling and tried to take each other out while security tried to separate them. A few moments later, Big Bill called out his arch-nemesis and then they started to scuffle on the ramp. Their brawl ended with both of them falling on the tables off the stage while fighting.

Trending

On AEW Dynamite, Powerhouse Hobbs cut a promo where he confirmed that he wasn't medically cleared to perform on tonight's show after the brawl on Collision.

Fans drowned out a popular wrestler with 'She's a racist' chants recently

"Unfortunately Big Bill, I wasn't cleared to travel to Dynamite tonight. But just as we went off that stage on Collision, I told you, 'We're going to hell.' But when I am cleared to come back, I wanna show you that hell is just the beginning," he said. (00:00 - 00:19)

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen when Powerhouse Hobbs will be cleared and he would confront the Learning Tree member once again.

Please credit AEW and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback