Real reason behind chaotic nature of The Elite's title match on AEW Dynamite

One of the biggest matches on last week's episode of AEW Dynamite was the title match involving The Elite. It was the main event. One of the major criticisms the match received was that it was rushed and chaotic. Now, the real reason for the rushed finish has been revealed.

Last week on AEW Dynamite, The Elite wrestled the Death Triangle in the second-ever Escalera de la Muerte match. After a tough battle, Kenny Omega climbed the ladder and captured the Trios World Titles for his team. The Elite regained the titles that they had never lost in the first place.

The Elite was seemingly stressed out because of a major issue they were dealing with prior to their ladder match. Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer revealed that the issue was that a member of the Death Triangle was facing visa issues and that the issue was not resolved until the last minute. Alvarez mentioned that this may have led to the match being canceled.

"Before it erupts into craziness, the stress last week prior to the final Death Triangle vs. Elite match was a visa issue that almost prevented the match from happening," Bryan Alvarez tweeted.

The Young Bucks discuss the stressful situation they faced prior to AEW Dynamite in the latest Being The Elite episode

Earlier today, the latest episode of Being The Elite dropped on YouTube. In the episode, the Young Bucks revealed that they were dealing with a lot of stress leading to their ladder match. While they did not specify the exact situation, they eluded the above-mentioned visa issue.

"So much stress that we can’t even talk about here, maybe one day in our second book that I won’t write ever because it’s the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life," Matt Jackson said. [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks are the only two-time AEW World Trios Champions.

