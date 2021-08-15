The real reason why Riho has been off AEW television - Reports

Riho recently returned to AEW television on Dark but the former AEW Women's Champion has not been seen on television recently. We recently got an update from Dave Meltzer on Riho's status and why she has not been in action recently.

Speaking of why Riho has been absent from AEW programming, Dave Meltzer said that Riho had a bad reaction to the COVID-19 vaccine, forcing her to take time off.

However, Meltzer did have some good news for AEW fans, saying that Riho was now doing much better and gearing up for a return. Another detail revealed by Meltzer was that Riho is getting ready to move to the United States on a full-time basis.

It will be interesting to see if Riho gets a shot at winning back the AEW Women's Championship when she returns to in-ring action.

Britt Baker defended the AEW Women's Championship in the main event of Rampage

The debut episode of AEW Rampage last Friday took place in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the hometown of Women's Champion Britt Baker.

Baker headlined the show, defending the AEW Women's Championship against Red Velvet. Baker came into the match with a broken wrist and it was something that her opponent capitalized on. Red Velvet worked on the injured arm throughout the match, something which also affected Baker's ability to lock in her finisher, the Lockjaw.

#AEW Women's World Champion @RealBrittBaker said she'd be bringing in backup. Who knew it would be Jamie Hayter (@jmehytr) making her return on #AEWRampage last night?



Watch #AEWRampage EVERY FRIDAY at 10/9c on TNT! pic.twitter.com/ftaY73hNte — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 14, 2021

The finish saw Baker forced to switch sides and lock in the Lockjaw with her left hand, forcing Red Velvet to tap out in the middle of the ring. The champion continued to attack Red Velvet after the match. Kris Statlander eventually came down to the ring to make the save.

A hooded figure then came down to the ring and took out Statlander. This turned out to be Jamie Hayter, who made her AEW return after two years away with a brand new look. Hayter will be aligned with Dr. Britt Baker going forward.

Edited by Jack Cunningham