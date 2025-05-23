Reason behind former AEW champion’s absence revealed

A former AEW Women’s World Champion has been absent from weekly programming in recent months. A latest update has given clarity on her current status with Tony Khan's promotion.
Since the company's inception, Hikaru Shida has been a key figure in All Elite Wrestling’s women’s division. Her last match was on Dynamite in November last year, in which she lost to Kris Statlander. Since then, the 36-year-old has not returned to weekly television. During her time away, Hikaru has actively wrestled in Japan.
AEW star Kenny Omega revealed the reason behind Shida's extended absence during his recent Twitch stream. She is currently in Japan to renew her visa, a process that has reportedly taken longer than expected.
“You never really know how long the process is going to take. And in this case, it’s taking quite a while,” he said. [ H/T: Wrestling Observer ]
While there is no official timeline yet for Shida’s return to Tony Khan's promotion, her comeback is sure to add another interesting vertical to an already layered women's division.
Hikaru Shida is a record holder in AEW
Former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida holds an elite place in All Elite Wrestling history.
Her first title reign went on for a whopping 372 days, the longest in AEW Women's World Championship history.
The Comical Ace won the title by defeating Nyla Rose in a No Disqualification, No Countout Match at Double or Nothing 2020. She then went on to successfully defend the title against opponents like Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford, Big Swole, and Anna Jay.
Incidentally, Shida's 372-day reign surpassed the promotion's previous record held by Jon Moxley, who held the World Title for 277 days in his first reign. Her title run ended at Double or Nothing 2021, in a defeat to Britt Baker.
Shida's legacy as the longest-reigning Women's World Champion continues to be a benchmark in the company's history, and fans will be hoping the star can return soon to build on that legacy.