Reason behind former AEW champion’s absence revealed

A former AEW Women’s World Champion has been absent from weekly programming in recent months. A latest update has given clarity on her current status with Tony Khan's promotion.

Ad

Since the company's inception, Hikaru Shida has been a key figure in All Elite Wrestling’s women’s division. Her last match was on Dynamite in November last year, in which she lost to Kris Statlander. Since then, the 36-year-old has not returned to weekly television. During her time away, Hikaru has actively wrestled in Japan.

AEW star Kenny Omega revealed the reason behind Shida's extended absence during his recent Twitch stream. She is currently in Japan to renew her visa, a process that has reportedly taken longer than expected.

Ad

Trending

“You never really know how long the process is going to take. And in this case, it’s taking quite a while,” he said. [ H/T: Wrestling Observer ]

Expand Tweet

Ad

While there is no official timeline yet for Shida’s return to Tony Khan's promotion, her comeback is sure to add another interesting vertical to an already layered women's division.

Hikaru Shida is a record holder in AEW

Former AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida holds an elite place in All Elite Wrestling history.

Her first title reign went on for a whopping 372 days, the longest in AEW Women's World Championship history.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Comical Ace won the title by defeating Nyla Rose in a No Disqualification, No Countout Match at Double or Nothing 2020. She then went on to successfully defend the title against opponents like Thunder Rosa, Penelope Ford, Big Swole, and Anna Jay.

Incidentally, Shida's 372-day reign surpassed the promotion's previous record held by Jon Moxley, who held the World Title for 277 days in his first reign. Her title run ended at Double or Nothing 2021, in a defeat to Britt Baker.

Shida's legacy as the longest-reigning Women's World Champion continues to be a benchmark in the company's history, and fans will be hoping the star can return soon to build on that legacy.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Raj Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.



As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.



Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.



Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.



In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.



He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele. Know More