Reason behind major AEW Revolution 2024 match being canceled - Reports

The real reason why a major AEW Revolution 2024 match was canceled has been revealed.

AEW Revolution 2024 is set to take place from Greensboro Coliseum on March 3rd. This is one of the company's biggest PPVs of the year. This year's show will be headlined by the AEW World Championship match between Samoa Joe, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Swerve Strickland.

Apart from this, several other matches have been announced for Revolution, including the AEW International Championship match between Orange Cassidy and Roderick Strong. One of the most highly anticipated and personal matches of the night will feature Eddie Kingston and Bryan Danielson.

The company even added a new match recently. The match was called Meat Madness and was supposed to feature Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Lance Archer. However, that match has since been canceled.

Fightful Select is now confirming that the Meat Madness was canceled because there were more elements and wrestlers planned for the match that couldn't make it. Hence, the match has been canceled.

Sting is set to have his retirement match at AEW Revolution 2024

Sting shocked the world last year when he announced he would be wrestling in his last-ever match at AEW Revolution 2024. Since then, fans have wondered who will be The Icon's final opponent.

While many people believed it would be Darby Allin, The Young Bucks answered that question when they brutally assaulted Sting and his sons thereby setting up a tag team match at Revolution for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Sting and Darby Allin have enjoyed a successful run as a tag team in AEW and are currently undefeated. However, they face their toughest challenge yet at Revolution in Matthew and Nicholas Jackson.

