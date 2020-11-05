Reason why Eddie Kingston was immediately paired with Jon Moxley for AEW Championship revealed

At AEW: Full Gear, Eddie Kingston is set to challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Heavyweight Championship. During a recent interview with PW Insider about the reason for Eddie Kingston's immediate push, Tony Khan talked about how Eddie Kingston had fit into AEW.

Tony Khan on Eddie Kingston fitting in with Jon Moxley in AEW

Tony Khan talked about how Eddie Kingston was a perfect manager in AEW following a good debut, and as a result was managing other AEW wrestlers in his faction.

"He came in and had a great debut against Cody and I was looking for the right spotlight after that because I wanted to bring Eddie back, and I told him as soon as he walked back through the curtain, "I want you to come back and I want you to stay here." I didn't have the idea for him right away and then it occured to me the next week that, the Lucha Brothers and the Butcher and the Blade had this great 8 man tag at Fyter Fest and we had kind of built them into a juggernaut where they've beaten The Young Bucks and FTR, the top two teams, they had come together in an eight-man match and beaten them, so I really felt like we need a mouthpiece for these four guys and also The Death Triangle was not fully operational with Pac being overseas... so many reasons why this is logical for Eddie to come in and be the leader of this group and establish himself both in the ring, he's a great wrestler, and out of the ring he's a great manager, and it's worked out great."

Tony Khan talked about how due to wrestlers not being available at times thanks to the pandemic, things had worked out for the best with Eddie Kingston instead in the AEW title race.

"So Lance was a great winner for the Battle Royale and had a great title match with Mox at the anniversary show but Eddie has continuously stepped up since he arrived and when Lance was not available to work the six-man tag with Mox, Darby and Will Hobbs against Lance, Brian Cage and Ricky Starks, I pivoted late and I decided to go with Mox versus Eddie for the title. Mox thought it was a great idea and Eddie obviously, he's very game to get this title shot, again stepped up and delivered and it felt like there was a lot more meat on his bone. I wasn't expecting to go to Jon and Eddie as quickly as I did but coming out of it I felt like it was more to do and we really found a hot story. I was really proud of that and I originally thought maybe we'd go to Jon versus Eddie after Full Gear but I didn't expect to go to it on TV as soon as I did and it ended up working out for the best and now the story's been established. "

AEW Full Gear will see Eddie Kingston attempt to win the AEW World Heavyweight Championship.