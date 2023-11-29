Reason for QT Marshall's decision to leave AEW reportedly revealed

QT Marshall surprisingly resigned from AEW recently, after being an in-ring competitor, and a major part of the promotion's backstage operations. Details on his relationship with Tony Khan have just surfaced.

Marshall was the Vice President of Creative and Talent for the promotion, and he had worked in this role for a few years now. On-screen, he was the leader of QTV, and he seemed to have an angle going on with Powerhouse Hobbs. This was suddenly scrapped, and he was seen feuding with luchadors from the AAA promotion.

In an exclusive report by WrestlePurists , it was revealed that the relationship between QT Marshall and Tony Khan supposedly started wavering following the occurrences behind QTV. The storyline with Hobbs was suddenly scrapped from TV after CM Punk reportedly mentioned that he did not want it on Collision. Tony Khan allegedly took the fall for this decision, and there was no apparent transparency with this.

This was the start of the fractured relationship between Khan and Marshall. QT believed that Punk played a part in him not being wanted on Collision, and he wondered why the AEW President took the fall instead. This goes in line with reports that Punk thought that this storyline was not a productive way to book Powerhouse Hobbs.

Expand Tweet

Another reported reason for QT Marshall's departure from AEW

Yesterday, QT Marshall announced his departure from AEW. He had a long message for everyone, having been a VP for Talent Relations and a competitor. One interesting part of his message was his reasons for leaving. He mentioned this to be the company moving in a different direction, in comparison to 2019.

Recently, Nick Hausman from "Haus of Wrestling," revealed some details regarding that line from his message. According to him, Marshall was not a fan of what Tony Khan has been leaning towards lately, and this has been more match-based booking instead of building up storylines.

It was said that the Leader of QTV compared this to how NJPW does its booking. When asked why this was the case, Hausman revealed that this was a style that the AEW President liked, and of course, he has the most input in the company.

Looking at what is happening currently, Marshall may be right, as the Continental Classic Tournament is direct proof that Tony may be focused on matches over storylines.

Expand Tweet

Losing a key figure in QT Marshall may have its consequences, as many members of the roster have also gotten accustomed to him being a prominent figure backstage.

What are your thoughts on QT Marshall's sudden departure from AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.