Reason why Tony Khan talked about 'balance of power' shifting before AEW Dynamite

This week's episode of AEW Dynamite was the first episode for the All Elite Wrestling show after AEW: Full Gear. Last weekend, Full Gear was an excellent show that was put on by the wrestlers, and thus, leading into Dynamite, following a tweet by Tony Khan, it appeared that the brand was heading for some changes.

"Tonight we have a great lineup for #AEWDynamite Live on TNT at 8pm ET/7pm CT! For the rest of 2020, #AEW will keep delivering great matches on Wednesday Nights + there are massive surprises ahead! Please join us on TNT tonight, the balance of power in wrestling will shift tonight"

The Tweet created quite an impression on the wrestling community, and AEW fans speculated that the company was about to reveal a surprise that would see AEW jump forward as a show. However, once Dynamite was over, no such surprise was seen, leaving some fans quite disappointed.

After AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan addressed the controversy and said that he promised that this show of AEW Dynamite opened a new chapter for the company.

"Thank you everyone who watched #AEWDynamite tonight! It’s great to get Pac back in AEW! We’ve made some big announcements & huge matches for next week & for weeks to come into December. Tonight opened a new chapter, I promise indelible moments on Dynamite are still coming in 2020"

Reason why Tony Khan teased a change in the 'balance of power' in AEW revealed

PW Insider reported on the announcement and said that one of their sources had told them that the tweet by Khan was not in relation to a surprise on AEW Dynamite. Instead, it was about how the show was the first chapter that was the start of a bigger shift in AEW.

What the change was, is not quite clear. However, AEW has several interesting storylines currently ongoing, with Kenny Omega challenging Jon Moxley for the AEW Championship, Shaq teased on the show, and MJF as a part of The Inner Circle.