Rebel opens up on how she teamed with Britt Baker in AEW

Rebel was recently on Vickie Guerrero's Excuse Me podcast (h/t Wrestling News), where she talked about her time as a cheerleader, as well as working with Britt Baker in AEW.

Vickie was the best host! Go have a listen & get to know a lil more about Rebel 🤓 https://t.co/5vfX3rVk1Y — REBEL not reba (@RebelTanea) October 15, 2020

Rebel on being teamed up with Britt Baker in AEW

Rebel talked about how Tony Khan saw her work with Britt Baker and saw there was a lot of chemistry between Baker and Rebel. As a result, they started to work together regularly on AEW Dynamite, and have been a team ever since that point.

“What happened was Britt (Baker) was doing a segment showing her dental office and they wanted someone to speak on her behalf. She pushed me in front of the camera and Tony Khan saw that. He said this duo is dynamic and we have to keep having them together.”

Before her time in AEW and as a wrestler, there was a time that Rebel was a cheerleader for the Dallas Cowboys. In the interview, Rebel talked about her time as a cheerleader and show she had several different careers, where she worked as an actress, a wrestler, a makeup artist, a manager, and a dancer as well.

“It was amazing and brutal at the same time. I think the way today is a little different than when I was there but it was 5 days a week, 4-5 hours a week of training and it was very strenuous. It’s like glamorized slavery. Yes, it has its perks, but it was a lot.”

“I used to belong to a show group that encompasses dancing, singing, twirling fire with a group called Perfect Angels. We were featured in a lot of videos. I got to be the lead in Trace Adkins’ ‘Honkey Tonk Badonkadonk’ video with him at the ACMA Awards in Las Vegas. I was in Brooks & Dunn’s, ‘Play Something Country’ and Toby Keith’s ‘High Maintenance Woman’. The girls were on CMT’s Jeff Foxworthy’s ‘Big Night Out.’ We were the dancers in between the skits.”