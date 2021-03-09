Rebel's replacement announced for six-woman tag team match on AEW Dynamite

Last night at AEW Revolution, AEW announced a six-woman tag team match for Dynamite. One of the competitors has now been changed.

Earlier today, on social media, AEW released a video with Tony Schiavone and Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. The latter announced that Reba (Rebel) is still not cleared to compete and revealed Nyla Rose as her replacement.

This change is probably underwhelming to those hoping to see the debuting Thea Trinidad on Dynamite this week, but it makes sense in the grand scheme of the current storyline.

It will now be AEW Women's World Champion Hikaru Shida teaming up with Ryo Mizunami and Thunder Rosa against Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., Maki Itoh, and Nyla Rose.

In addition to the six-woman tag team match, AEW has also announced the following for this Wednesday's edition of Dynamite.

The Inner Circle will host a "War Council" to address the future of the group

Rey Fenix goes one on one with Matt Jackson of The Young Bucks

Darby Allin defends the AEW TNT Championship against Scorpio Sky

While not announced, fans should also expect to see the company's two latest signings in Christian Cage and Ethan Page. Cage didn't speak last night at AEW Revolution, so giving the "Instant Classic" some mic time on Wednesday seems like a no-brainer.

AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday at 8 PM EST on TNT.

