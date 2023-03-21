Recent AEW signing should have ended Jade Cargill's undefeated streak, according to WWE veteran

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill extended her undefeated streak to 54-0 on the most recent edition of Dynamite. However, WWE veteran Jim Cornette feels a recent signing for the company should have defeated her in Canada.

The performer in question is Taya Valkyrie, who made her AEW debut after weeks of speculation on the March 15 edition of Dynamite. Upon her arrival, she confronted Cargill, establishing herself as the next possible challenger for the TBS Championship.

Valkyrie was rumored to be Cargill's opponent for the March 15 edition of Dynamite. However, that honor went to long-time Canadian wrestling veteran Nicole Matthews, who ended up on the losing side.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



#AEWDynamite TAYA VALKYRIE DEBUTS FOR AEW TAYA VALKYRIE DEBUTS FOR AEW#AEWDynamite https://t.co/TVljAVd0ft

But should Taya Valkyrie have beaten Jade Cargill last week? WWE legend Jim Cornette said on his podcast, the Jim Cornette Experience, that it wouldn't have hurt either woman if Cargill lost. According to the veteran booker, the bout could have also set up a new rivalry.

“What is the win streak for? What level of star do they have to sign to come in and just beat her? To be quite honest with you, what would have happened if [Jade Cargill] had been in the ring and said ‘there’s no women from Canada that can beat me.' Taya Valkyrie’s from Canada and she comes out and she beats her. What would that have harmed, business-wise for AEW or Jade Cargill? Then, she’d be 54-1, and then you would have started a program.” [3:08 - 3:48]

AEW fans must wait for the match between Cargill and Valkyrie to see which star will reign supreme. Meanwhile, Valkyrie has picked up her first win for the company on the St. Patrick's Day Slam edition of Rampage.

Jade Cargill has defended the AEW TBS Championship 20 times

Dethroning Jade Cargill has proved to be one of the toughest tasks for the AEW women's division. Her recent victory over Nicole Matthews not only took her to 54-0, but it also marked her 20th successful title defense.

Cargill won the title on the January 5, 2022, edition of Dynamite by defeating Ruby Soho in the tournament final to become the first champion. She has since outclassed everyone who has stepped in her way.

Some of Cargill's biggest defenses include beating current ROH Women's Champion Athena and former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose. She has also defeated the likes of Anna Jay, Tay Melo, and Marina Shafir on multiple occasions.

When do you think Jade's streak will end? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Jim Cornette Experience and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

Poll : 0 votes