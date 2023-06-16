Recent massive match did not need blood at all, says WWE legend Bully Ray

WWE legend Bully Ray recently shared his thoughts on the latest episode of "AEW Dynamite," expressing his disappointment with the use of blood in matches.

Bully Ray commended the incredible match between MJF and Adam Cole on Dynamite, acknowledging their outstanding performances. However, he couldn't overlook certain reservations he had about the production aspects of the show. Specifically, Ray drew attention to the utilization of blood during MJF's opening contest.

Speaking on the popular radio show "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray discussed his observations from the event. He raised questions about the purpose behind these decisions.

“There are things that I saw last night that, unfortunately, commanded my attention as much as the great performance of Adam Cole and MJF. The bad, to me, was the use of blood [from MJF]…. What did that blood really get us? The blood did not advance that story in the match, nor did it come into play later on. … So it’s a gratuitous use of blood that did not help the match take steps forward," Bully said.

Furthermore, he questioned the necessity of a superkick that led to MJF bleeding from the mouth:

"Would the match have suffered if there was no blood from the mouth? Not at all. So I don’t know why they felt they needed to use a superkick that led to MJF bleeding from the mouth.” [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray raises issues with the AEW production team

During his discussion on the same episode Bully Ray also voiced his concerns about production issues plaguing AEW's recent episode of "Dynamite.

WWE Hall of Famer pleaded with the promotion to learn from these mistakes and improve their handling of certain aspects that fans doesn't need to witness.

“I am begging AEW to learn from their production mistakes when it comes to blood, when it comes to catching things that the pro wrestling universe does not need to see… Production is showing us things that they shouldn’t be showing us. MJF spitting whatever was in his mouth into his hands and sliding it under the ring apron. It was a deliberate shot, as if they wanted to show it to us,” Bully said.

He also pointed out that these unfortunate mishaps have occurred multiple times in the past. The incidents often involved wrestler Jon Moxley and the exposure of his bleeding moments.

“It’s unfortunate, but these unfortunate production errors have happened a multitude of times. Most of the time, they’ve happened with Moxley, where they’re exposing what Moxley is doing at any particular time when it comes to bleeding. So please, AEW, do a better job with your production when it comes to aspects of things pro wrestling fans do not need to see.”

Fomer WWE Superstar Bully Ray has emphasized the need for responsible storytelling and better production standards in the world of wrestling.

What are your thoughts on recent AEW Dynamite episode? Sound off in the comments section below.

