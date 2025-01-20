Recent suspension after Tony Khan related incident was possibly "coerced or forced," speculates ex-WWE star (Exclusive)

The recent edition of Wrestle Dynasty, involving the Tony Khan-led AEW, among other promotions, was swiftly followed by the suspension of NJPW commentator Chris Charlton. According to a former WWE star, the suspension was apparently an overreaction.

Chris Charlton made some controversial remarks about the AEW president during the event, going as far as to call him a 'money mark.' This subsequently led to him being allegedly suspended from NJPW. The incident has garnered a lot of attention from the wrestling community, with fans debating about both sides of the matter.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, former WWE star EC3 shared his belief that the decision to suspend Chris Charlton was a little too much. He stated:

"Suspended for what? Having an opinion? Maybe taking a shot or a dig. I mean suspended for 2 months. I don't know who is making that call, or if it was coerced or forced. I think it's quite rather ridiculous, and if people... I mean did it detrimentally affect the business or the business' relationships? No. If anything, it added fire to it as we are sitting here talking about it because it happened." [1:14 onwards]

Another veteran thinks Chris Charlton's comments about Tony Khan were planned

According to wrestling veteran Bryan Alvarez, Charlton's comments may have been a ploy to build up the rivalry between Kenny Omega and Gabe Kidd.

Despite his beliefs, Alvarez mentioned that the storyline could have been built without insulting AEW CEO Tony Khan. He stated:

"Yes, there was an angle here with Gabe Kidd coming out with the New Japan trunks on and they’re trying to do a story here. But the issue people had was there’s a way to build up the rivalry without saying that Tony Khan is a money mark who stole Jay White and Okada and Kenny Omega and has done nothing with them since." [H/T: TJR Wrestling]

As of now, it remains to be seen if Tony Khan will provide any further comments on the matter.

