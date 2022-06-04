"That's what they're saying" – Recently departed AEW star claims that he is going to be the next version of The Rock

Former AEW star Joey Janela jokingly claimed that he would be the next version of Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

The Bad Boy recently left the company after his contract expired on May 1, 2022.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet in a recent interview, Janela hilariously said he'd break into acting and find his flow after filming a couple of movies. His end goal is to become a Hollywood hunk, much like The Rock:

"I'm the next Rock, that's what they're saying. That's what all the girls are saying. That's why I'm getting the teeth done because I'm gonna break into acting right now, I'm gonna be the next Rock. I'm gonna make a couple of bad movies, until I find my flow and become that Hollywood hunk." (from 0:14 to 0:28)

Check out Joey Janela speaking hilariously about The Rock in the following clip:

Joey Janela admitted he wanted to recreate D-Generation X during his time in AEW

During the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, Joey Janela admitted he wanted to recreate the D-Generation X in AEW.

The Bad Boy wanted Kayla Rossi to portray a modern-day version of Chyna, a former member of DX:

"I see the girl Kayla [Rossi]. I see clips of her doing phoenix splashes, the moonsaults and stuff, found out she is a former Olympic gymnist and a pro bodybuilder. I was, like, this is something different, this is great. I was always a fan of early Chyna, when D-Generation X... I said, 'she could be Chyna but with crazy aerial moves,' just craziness."

Unfortunately for Janela, things didn't work out the way he hoped in AEW. During his time with the company, though, he worked alongside Sonny Kiss and faced two former AEW World Champions, Kenny Omega, and Jon Moxley, in memorable matches.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Chris Van Vliet and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

