Recently departed AEW star set for debut appearance in another promotion

AEW has parted ways with several stars across 2023 already, and despite being an original name, the promotion let Sonny Kiss go. However, it seems like the star has already moved on.

Kiss was once prominently featured, but the promotion seemingly ran out of angles for Sonny. A pairing with the forgotten Trustbusters faction also fell through, and the last time fans saw Sonny Kiss on AEW television was in August 2022 on Rampage.

As announced by House of Glory Wrestling, Sonny Kiss will debut in the promotion for the very first time at the promotion's upcoming pay-per-view, Fallout, on September 15th, 2023.

Many fans were hopeful that Sonny Kiss would eventually return to prominence in All Elite Wrestling. However, now that Kiss is no longer signed to the promotion, a reunion with Joey Janela could happen on the Independent Circuit.

Tony Khan acknowledged Sonny Kiss' departure during the AEW All Out post-show media scrum

Tony Khan often addresses a few difficult questions during the post-show media scrum but was seemingly blindsided during the scrum for All Out. During the scrum, Khan addressed the locker room stability and explained why he opted to let stars like Sonny Kiss go:

"I think I’ve done a lot to really keep the locker room stable and I have a lot of people that I not only keep under contract. But I do think I can’t renew every single contract in AEW, it would be impossible."

Despite this, he still praises Sonny Kiss and the potential the star had for the promotion:

"I think Sonny Kiss is a great wrestler, and had a lot of potential from the very beginning, and still has a lot of potential as a wrestler. I think Sonny Kiss could certainly be back potentially too." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Tony Khan does notably seem open to bringing Sonny Kiss back in the future and pointed out how the same thing happened with Stu Grayson. Fans of the Concrete Rose will simply have to wait and see.

