"He’s doing what’s best for him"- Recently released WWE star weighs in on Cody Rhodes leaving AEW

News of Cody Rhodes' AEW departure and a possible return to WWE has shaken the wrestling world. Sw3rve The Realest, formerly known as WWE’s Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, weighed in on the situation.

Cody Rhodes worked for AEW without a contract for nearly six weeks. According to reports, the American Nightmare and Tony Khan could not come to terms over a new contract. Moreover, Cody Rhodes wanted some level of creative control in the company. Brandi Rhodes has quit the company as well.

Speaking on The Wrestling Inc. Daily, the former Hit Row member said the following about Cody Rhodes' exit:

“But, I think these past five years I think he’s earned it, me personally, I think he’s earned it. He’s sat out, did what he wanted to do, had a reality show, got on a big game show with a lot of eyes, made his connections, proved the internet wrong. Changed the narrative of him that we’ve seen for years, you know. He’s done a lot, so I think he’s doing what’s best for him, his career, and his family.” (h/t: WrestlingInc)

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists



- @FightfulSelect Although there were some disagreements between Cody Rhodes & AEW, the split was at least "amicable." Although there were some disagreements between Cody Rhodes & AEW, the split was at least "amicable."- @FightfulSelect https://t.co/Hzae8hrPnL

Swerve says the timing of Cody Rhodes' exit from AEW is a surprise

Cody Rhodes is leaving AEW to return to WWE and prove himself was not surprising for the former Hit Row member. However, the timing of the 3-time TNT Champion's exit shocked him.

“I mean we’ve seen it before,” he said on talent returning to WWE. “We’ve seen it before with a Drew McIntyre, we’ve seen it before with a Bobby Lashley too, we’ve seen it with a Jericho many times. We have seen it with a lot of different talents over the years. Is it a shock with the timing? The timing, yes, I think it’s a shock. I thought he’d have had a bigger swan song for AEW, me personally."

Cody Rhodes contributed a lot to All Elite Wrestling's formation and growth, while delivering numerous memorable matches, moments and segments. If he does end up in WWE again, it will be interesting to see how he's booked now that he's a much bigger star than he was when he left before.

Want a chance to hang out with Rob Van Dam? Vote now

Edited by Pratik Singh