Recently released WWE Superstar heaps praise on AEW for bringing back CM Punk

CM Punk's return to professional wrestling is arguably the biggest talking point in the industry right now. Several personalities have taken to social media to react to Punk's AEW debut, including former WWE Superstar Bronson Reed, also known as Jonah Rock.

Taking to Twitter, Jonah reacted to CM Punk's AEW debut and the passionate promo that the former WWE Champion cut on Friday night. In a recent tweet, Jonah wrote that he felt Punk's words more than ever.

While the former NXT North American Champion isn't sure of what his future holds, he hopes to step into the ring with CM Punk himself. The former NXT sensation added how Punk helped shape his career, along with Samoa Joe, while he also showered praise on All Elite Wrestling.

Here's what Jonah wrote on Twitter after CM Punk's AEW debut:

Well ... that resonated with me deeply. I feel those words now more than ever.



I don't know what will happen with me but I need to be in the ring with .@CMPunk

He shaped my teenage years alongside Joe and we had the match below robbed from us.



Kudos .@AEW #AEWRampage pic.twitter.com/nftlcw1BlQ — JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) August 21, 2021

A few weeks ago, Jonah, formerly known as Bronson Reed in WWE, was let go by the company. A huge part of the NXT roster, Reed was a former NXT North American Champion and seemed like an integral part of the NXT roster.

But shortly after he had a match against Adam Cole on NXT, Reed was released by WWE. The decision took fans by surprise, especially knowing that the Samoan Australian star was released shortly after he lost the NXT North American Championship to Isaiah "Swerve" Scott.

CM Punk will soon make his in-ring debut for AEW

At AEW Rampage: The First Dance, CM Punk made his AEW debut and immediately made it known that he signed with the promotion for good. He stated that he will be aiming to settle the score.

Punk went on to call out Darby Allin, who has been taking subtle shots at Punk in the lead-up to Rampage. The former WWE Champion eventually laid out the challenge for All Out and made it clear that he is ready to face the former TNT Champion in Chicago on September 5th.

.@CMPunk will make his first appearance on #AEWDynamite THIS WEDNESDAY in Milwaukee! Tickets are on sale NOW at https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq. pic.twitter.com/eaB5ocTSYm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 21, 2021

AEW also confirmed that CM Punk will also be making his first Dynamite appearance next week.

What do you think about Jonah's tweet? Sound off in the comments below.

