Recently returned AEW star wants a "never seen" before match with Wardlow (Exclusive)

Former WWE star, who is currently signed with AEW, expressed his desire to take on 3-time TNT champion Wardlow in a never seen before match in the business.

Wardlow has been on an upward spiral ever since his split from MJF, and he has been on a warpath during his current singles run. Furthermore, he has already been a three-time TNT champion, and the future looks brighter for the 35-year-old.

Meanwhile, the former TNT champion seems to be the first preference for AEW wrestlers when it comes to choosing opponents. In fact, a recently returned All Elite star, Lance Archer, wishes to face him someday in the AEW as well.

While talking to Bill Apter, Archer expressed his desire to square off against the former three-time TNT champion in a match that has never happened before in the business.

"I would love to step back in the ring with Wardlow, his rise to where he is yot to today, three time TNT champion, he is somebody that I'd like to step in the ring with, I think we can deliver a monster battle that they never seen in AEW business before," Archer stated. (3:28-3:41)

Why is Wardlow absent on AEW TV currently?

The last time the former TNT champion was seen on AEW TV was during the debut episode of the new Saturday show " Collision." He lost his TNT championship to Luchasauras in a brutal encounter. However, the 35-year-old has not been seen on television ever since suffering the loss.

Meanwhile, there is no update as of now regarding the potential return date for the 35-year-old. There have been speculations that he might be on a hiatus, and the duration of the hiatus could be uncertain.

Moreover, only time will tell when fans will get to see the former 3-time TNT champion back. Therefore, it remains to be seen what the promotion has in store for him amid his potential return.