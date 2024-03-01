Recently returned WWE star was in the top 3 most misused talents in AEW and was right in leaving, says Bully Ray

The WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray claims that the former AEW star, who recently made his return on NXT, was one of the most misused talents in the history of Tony Khan's promotion.

The star in question is Shawn Spears. He was once really over with the fans during his first WWE run under the ring name "Tye Dillinger." However, 'The Perfect 10' was released despite incredible fan reception. Spears later made his debut on AEW back in 2019, but his career there turned out to be underwhelming for the most part.

After his recent departure from Tony Khan's promotion, Shawn Spears has made his return to WWE's developmental brand, NXT. Hall of Famer Bully Ray shared his thoughts on Spears' recent return.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio recently, Bully Ray admitted that he was happy to see Spears back on NXT, as he was on the list of the top three most misused wrestlers by AEW:

"It was great to see Shawn Spears back … but when it comes to the misuse of talent in AEW, I can probably put Shawn Spears up in the top three names of guys that were just not used, mistakes were made … whatever you want to call it. They tried to repackage him with Tully, that didn’t really work. What went wrong with Shawn Spears and AEW?” [H/T 411Mania]

What Shawn Spears is up to following his WWE NXT return

Shawn Spears was part of the WWE from 2013 until his release from the company back in 2019. Later, while Spears was in AEW, fans were clamoring for his return to the Stamford-based promotion.

On the recent episode of NXT, Spears made his return with his original name and not "Tye Dillinger." He attacked Ridge Holland with a steel chair, introducing the WWE fans to his popular 'The Chairman.' gimmick.

Following a promising return, fans are expecting Spears to have a great run this time around. Only time will tell what Shawn Michaels and Triple H have in store for the recently-returned star.

