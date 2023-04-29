Recently signed AEW star possibly suffers an injury

Injuries are common in wrestling, with some of the most gruesome occurring in the simplest of circumstances, but it seems that the injury bug might have bitten a recently signed AEW star at the worst possible time.

The star in question is Komander, who recently became All Elite after wowing fans in the Face of the Revolution ladder match on March 1, his match with El Hijo del Vikingo at ROH Supercard of Honor, and his losing effort against Sammy Guevara on the April 5 edition of Dynamite.

The 24-year-old luchador has been picking up a lot of momentum recently, but it seems that momentum might have come to a screeching halt as it has been reported that he suffered an injury at an independent show in Canada.

John Pollock @iamjohnpollock It’s now a three-way match after Komander showed up at Demand Lucha It’s now a three-way match after Komander showed up at Demand Lucha https://t.co/gYMLHc8a0N

Komander wrestled Gringo Loco and Arez at the recent "Lucha Palooza" event for Canadian promotion Demand Lucha. According to John Pollock of POST Wrestling, the AEW star injured his knee and was helped backstage.

To make things even more worrying, Komander didn't reappear and instead stayed backstage, leading many to speculate on the severity of the injury. But arguably the cruelest part of the story is that the AEW star wasn't expected to show up as the company announced he would miss the show due to travel issues, only to show up at the last minute.

Everyone at Sportskeeda Wrestling wishes Komander a speedy recovery, and we look forward to seeing him in action again soon.

AEW have already signed a number of high-profile names in 2023

After bolstering his roster in 2022 with dozens of huge signings, Tony Khan hasn't slowed down since the turn of the new year when it comes to bringing fresh faces to AEW, with Komander just being the tip of the iceberg.

So far this year, the likes of former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, former NXT North American Champion Roderick Strong, and former WWE personality Nigel McGuinness have all put pen to paper with All Elite Wrestling.

On top of those names, Tony Khan has also rewarded some fan favorites with full-time deals, including Mark Briscoe, who was brought on board after the passing of his brother Jay Briscoe, Stu Grayson re-signed with the company thanks to fan support, and Skye Blue, who was on a tiered-deal with AEW for over a year.

