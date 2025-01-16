Recently 'signed' AEW star wins major title opportunity on Dynamite Maximum Carnage

The January 15 edition of AEW Dynamite: Maximum Carnage presented the first-ever Women's Casino Gauntlet match. Following an intense showdown, it was a recently signed star who walked away the winner to challenge Mariah May for the Women's World Title at Grand Slam Australia.

The match started with Kris Statlander, who won the number #1 spot in a Triple Threat match last week. This was an important spot as the first pinfall or submission would end the Casino Gauntlet instantly. The action began between her and the second entrant, Jamie Hayter, who exchanged back-and-forth moves. As the match intensified, the next entrant was the surprise appearance of Megan Bayne.

Bayne received a huge pop from the audience and displayed her amazing in-ring acumen in AEW after a long time. Following the end of the next interval, Julia Hart was next to enter the match but was attacked halfway on the stage by her recent rival, Jamie Hayter. Elsewhere, Kris Statlander and Megan Bayne traded blows in the middle of the ring.

As the four women battled, the next woman to enter the Casino Gauntlet was Willow Nightingale, who went right after Megan Bayne. Following a brief alliance by former friends Willow and Kris, the fans witnessed Toni Storm enter the match next, who garnered a huge reaction from the fans. After Toni, it was Harley Cameron who joined the fray. But she was met with a mist on the face by Julia Hart, who was actually aiming for her rival, Jamie Hayter. This confusion gave Toni Storm the opening to roll up Hart and score the victory.

Storm came in with a new gimmick a few weeks back, and her win has now set the stage for a rematch with her old protege, Mariah May, for the AEW Women's Title at Grand Slam Australia. However, this time, it will be a completely different Toni Storm, who will face Mariah on a huge stage for the company.

