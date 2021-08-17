Red Velvet and AEW star announced for NWA EmPowerrr

AEW's Red Velvet and KiLynn King have been announced as one of the tag teams competing in the inaugural NWA EmPowerrr pay-per-view's tag team tournament to crown the NWA Women's Tag Team Champions.

Velvet is coming off a loss against Britt Baker on the AEW Rampage premiere, while King recently joined The Nightmare Family alongside Red Velvet, Baron Black, and Fuego del Sol.

The working partnership between NWA and All Elite Wrestling has seen a lot of women work on both brands. Thunder Rose had been appearing on AEW Dynamite before she permanently signed for the company. Serena Deeb was the NWA Women's Champion and defended the title multiple times in Tony Khan's promotion.

On a recent episode of Dynamite, Leyla Hirsch defeated 'The Bunny' Allie in a number one contender match for the NWA Women's Championship that saw NWA Women's Champion Kamille show up in AEW.

Red Velvet has enjoyed a recent rise in AEW

Red Velvet has had her fair share of standout moments in her young career. The Miami native was part of the match featuring Jade Cargill's in-ring debut and Shaquille O'Neal's special appearance at AEW: The Crossroads. Velvet and Cody Rhodes lost to Cargill and Shaq.

In May, she challenged Serena Deeb for the NWA Women's Championship on Dynamite but came up short. The most important night in her career came during the Rampage premiere. Following eight consecutive wins, she took on Pittsburgh's Britt Baker, who received a hero's welcome in her hometown.

Red Velvet was tasked with the responsibility of main eventing a big show for the company in front of a hostile crowd and she did not disappoint. She held her own and never did it seem like Baker was clearly superior. It was a great showing from Velvet who is consistently paying off AEW's faith in her.

