Reene Paquette responds to Max Caster's rap song about her on AEW Dynamite

During tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston took on The Acclaimed for a place in the AEW tag team rankings.

AEW's Max Caster of The Acclaimed displayed his iconic freestyle rap on his opponents stating that Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley exchange Valentine's gifts. Caster also added that Mox's wife Reene Paquette is trying to hit him up with some 'Oral Sessions'. The crowd acknowledged the double meaning of Caster's rap.

The dig didn't seem to fit well with Reene Paquette. She was quick to respond through her Twitter post. She mocked Max Caster with an amusing GIF and said that he needs to get a blue check first then she will consider him for her podcast.

Let’s get you a blue check and some W’s and we’ll look at booking you in the fall. Thanks for the plug @PlatinumMax 😘😘 (hear brand new episodes every Tuesday and Thursday! @TheVolumeSports ) https://t.co/f1PzKeRvem pic.twitter.com/BLOpep6Isx — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) May 20, 2021

Jon Moxley wasn't impressed with Caster's rap either as he attacked him during The Acclaimed entrance on AEW Dynamite. Later on, the duo of Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston went on to defeat The Acclaimed in convincing fashion.

Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston will face The Young Bucks at AEW Double or Nothing

After tonight's victory over The Acclaimed on AEW Dynamite, the paths for Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston are clear. They will now move on to face the Young Bucks for the AEW Tag Team Championships at Double or Nothing. The match was confirmed later on the show.

The rivalry between the two teams has been boiling for almost a month now. The Young Bucks have made several post-match attacks on Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston. However, last week Mox and Kingston destroyed the locker room of the Bucks and sent them a clear message that they are coming for them.

Soon after Nick and Matt Jackson made a vignette and challenged them to a tag team match at Double or Nothing. The match will be contested for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

Fans will be excited to see this mega match at Double or Nothing. The Young Bucks have held their titles for nearly 200 days. We might see them drop their AEW tag team titles to Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston at Double or Nothing.

