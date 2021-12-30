×
Released WWE star returns to AEW and attacks Thunder Rosa

Mercedes Martinez attacked Thunder Rosa.
Uday Maggon
SENIOR ANALYST
Modified Dec 30, 2021 09:11 AM IST
Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill were involved in one of the most intriguing matches on AEW Dynamite: New Year's Smash. But the result was decided in large part by the returning Mercedes Martinez.

The released WWE star interfered in the match to assist Jade Cargill. La Mera Mera and the unbeaten AEW star had a hard-hitting match, much of which took place at ringside.

Jade escaped a figure four leglock from Thunder Rosa as Mark Sterling offered her a water bottle. The referee asked him to stay away from the ring, and the distraction allowed a masked Mercedes Martinez to deck Rosa in the face.

Jade Cargill lifted the weakened Rosa and delivered Jaded to advance to the AEW TBS Championship Tournament finals. She will face Ruby Soho next.

After the match, an enraged Thunder Rosa attacked Jade Cargill, only for Mercedes Martinez to show up again and reveal her identity. Both women beat La Mera Mera down, but Ruby Soho showed up to even the odds. The heels backed off to close out the segment.

This is not the first time we have seen Mercedes Martinez in AEW. She appeared for the company back in 2019, taking part in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out. She teamed up with Big Swole in a losing effort against Allie and Sadie Gibbs two months later.

What is next for Thunder Rosa in AEW?

Thunder Rosa is one of the best wrestlers in AEW. But with the loss on Wednesday, her chances of becoming the first-ever TBS Champion ended. This means that we will need to wait a bit longer to see the former NWA Women's Champion lift her first title in All Elite Wrestling.

Although Britt Baker will defend her title against Riho at the Battle of the Belts, it must not be forgotten that she and Thunder Rosa hold a 1-1 record against each other. They have had plenty of issues in the past, and at this point, La Mera Mera seems like the most logical option to dethrone The Good Doctor.

