Released AEW star offered major role in popular promotion following controversial departure - Reports

Former AEW producer and controversial personality Ace Steel is making a return to a former promotion. The name of the promotion is none other than IMPACT Wrestling, where he worked briefly from 2002 to 2003.

PWInsider reported that Steel will be in Chicago for the Bound for Glory event and also said that he will be trying out as a producer. The report also revealed that IMPACT Wrestling wanted to bring him on board before he returned to AEW in May of this year.

Steel was involved in a high-profile backstage brawl that involved CM Punk and The Elite coming to blows in what was a legitimate fight. Steel, who is Punk’s best friend and a vital part of the storyline, also got involved in the melee that saw him get suspended alongside his friend.

His return to Tony Khan's promotion was not publicized as he was silently brought in and then was let go in September, with his second stint only lasting for a few months.

