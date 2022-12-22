Released WWE couple was reportedly present backstage on AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash this week

AEW Dynamite has always been known to have faces from far and wide showing up out of nowhere. The recent Holiday Bash edition of the show was no exception, as two former WWE Superstars reportedly were present backstage.

The two names in question are Rodney Mack and former WWE Women's Champion Jazz.

The couple not only reside in San Antonio, Texas (where Dynamite was taking place), but they also run a wrestling school called The Dog Pound with former AEW Women's Champion Thunder Rosa.

Jazz and Mack's careers have been surprisingly similar, with the two both getting exposure in ECW before it went out of business. The couple would then end up in WWE, where they were managed by Teddy Long on the RAW brand.

Mike Johnson of PWInsider not only noted that Jazz and Rodney Mack were backstage but that they were acknowledged by ring announcer Justin Roberts, who pointed them out to the crowd before getting a round of applause from the Texas crowd.

Jazz hasn't competed in an official match since 2021, while her husband Rodney Mack is currently competing for the NWA under the name "Damage."

Jazz has appeared in an AEW ring in the past

Given how many high-profile names have found themselves on AEW TV, it's easy to forget some of the wrestling legends that were featured during the company's first year in business. Glacier, Tommy Dreamer, and DDP were some of the legends who competed in the ring during the early days of the promotion.

Jazz is another name that people forget that she competed with All Elite Wrestling. She featured in the first-ever Women's Casino Battle Royale on the "Buy-In" portion of the 2019 All Out pay-per-view.

The former WWE Superstar was one of many surprise names during the match, with IMPACT Wrestling legend ODB, current NXT star Gigi Dolan (then known as Priscilla Kelly), and "Rowdy" Roddy Piper's daughter Teal all competing. Jazz would eventually be eliminated by future AEW Women's Champion Nyla Rose.

