Released WWE star appears to have a name change in Tony Khan's promotion

Tony Khan has managed to lure in some of the biggest names that were once signed by WWE. Based on ROH's upcoming show, it seems that Khan has scooped up former WWE star Gran Metalik, who will simply be going by Metalik in the promotion.

Tony Khan was on the receiving end of what seemed like unending criticism due to how he handled ROH throughout 2022. Many fans questioned why the promotion became featured on AEW instead of having its show, and Khan has finally taken steps to change that.

According to Ring of Honor's Official Website, it appears that Máscara Dorado will be going by 'Metalik' in his debut match for Ring of Honor. The former WWE 205 star will face his former colleague Ari Daivari, who will be accompanied by his Trustbuster teammate, SlimJ. Notably, according to the match card, it seems that the bout might air just before the main event of the show.

It was earlier reported that Metalik obtained the rights to his entire WWE name, leading many to believe that he'd be called Gran Metalik while working for Tony Khan.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results before tonight's show right here.

Tony Khan's first-ever ROH show will feature some stars only seen on AEW DARK

While AEW DARK is a free show that's featured many prominent names in the industry, fans have criticized Tony Khan for using it to build up potential stars. But it also seems this hasn't gone over his head, as he's featured many DARK regulars.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

First ROH tv main event of new era



World Title Match

vs



The New Era of Honor will begin this Thursday with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defending the title vs. a man who cost him $100,000 at Christmas, AR Fox! This Thursday, March 2First ROH tv main event of new era @ringofhonor World Title Match @ClaudioCSRO vs @ARealFoxx The New Era of Honor will begin this Thursday with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defending the title vs. a man who cost him $100,000 at Christmas, AR Fox! This Thursday, March 2First ROH tv main event of new era@ringofhonor World Title Match@ClaudioCSRO vs @ARealFoxxThe New Era of Honor will begin this Thursday with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli defending the title vs. a man who cost him $100,000 at Christmas, AR Fox! https://t.co/xUpbJIX71c

Claudio Castagnoli will defend the ROH World Championship against AR Fox in the main event, with Metalik's bout featuring just before. Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean are also set to team up again after their last AEW DARK match back in March 2022.

Other DARK regulars who will be featured earlier in the card include Blake Christian, The Renegade Twins, and Rohit Raju. Notably, to the delight of longtime ROH fans, Mark Briscoe will be opening the match card.

Booker T just voted in the Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards. Do his choices match yours? Check here

Poll : 0 votes