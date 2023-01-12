Released WWE star makes debut at AEW Dynamite tapings (Spoiler)

Willie Mack made his AEW debut during the Dark Elevation tapings at Dynamite tonight.

Willie Mack is a popular wrestler on the independent circuit, having competed for the likes of IMPACT Wrestling, GCW, Pro Wrestling Guerrilla, and Lucha Underground. He was even signed to a WWE developmental deal in 2014 but was released shortly after, with the reasons for his departure unknown.

The released WWE star can now say he has worked with AEW as well, as he made his debut for the company at the Dark Elevation tapings. Fans in attendance recorded the moment. He got a warm reception from the LA crowd ahead of tonight's Dynamite.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Willie Mack got a huge pop appearing on AEW DARK!!! representing south central LA !!!! Hell yes!!! Willie Mack got a huge pop appearing on AEW DARK!!! representing south central LA !!!! Hell yes!!!👏👏👏👏 https://t.co/41thCsXSoh

Willie Mack had a familiar opponent, too, having faced Brian Cage during the tapings. He and Cage battled throughout 2022 in the independent circuit and have done so regularly, dating back to 2009 when they worked the Californian territories.

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo Brian Cage and Willie Mack had a fun little match on AEW Dark crowd was so hyped for Mack! Brian Cage and Willie Mack had a fun little match on AEW Dark crowd was so hyped for Mack! https://t.co/C9R3GzWqWh

Mack had been signed to IMPACT Wrestling until May last year. It's unknown whether his debut in Tony Khan's promotion indicates his future signing. For the time being, at least, it's another feather in the cap of the former NWA National Champion.

Would you like to see Tony Khan sign Willie Mack? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : 0 votes