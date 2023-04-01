Create

Released WWE star makes surprising return to ROH at Supercard of Honor

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Apr 01, 2023 06:27 IST
Supercard of honor
Every ROH championship will be defended tonight at the Supercard of Honor

A former WWE personality made his surprising return tonight on the Zero Hour of ROH's Supercard of Honor. The star is former NXT and 205 Live commentator Nigel McGuinness.

McGuinness began his pro wrestling career at the Heartland Wrestling Association. The English wrestler rose to fame during his run in Ring of Honor. He is a former ROH Pure Champion and has held the promotion's world title once. In 2011, he announced his retirement from in-ring competition.

The former ROH World Champion signed with WWE back in 2016. He has been a commentator on NXT UK, NXT, and 205 Live. In October last year, McGuinness was released from the promotion.

Tonight, ahead of the main event of the Super Card of Honor's Zero Hour, the former WWE star made his return to the promotion and joined the commentary team.

He's a former #ROH Pure champion & #ROH World champion - Welcome back to #RingofHonor, @McGuinnessNigel!Watch #ROHZeroHour now!▶️ youtube.com/live/EOR8DZdHa… https://t.co/sB9EhC7G9N

The main event of Zero Hour featured Slim J taking on Dark Order's Stu Grayson. Both stars put on a tough fight. Throughout the match, Smart Mark Sterling, who was in J's corner, kept interfering.

In the end, Evil Uno had seen enough. He rushed to the ring to take Sterling out and help his faction member pick up the win.

AEW President Tony Khan also reacted to Nigel McGuinness making his return to ROH.

Welcome back to ROH, @McGuinnessNigel!Great to have you here in LA now at #ROHSuperCardOfHonor for this great ppv event, calling the action with our great hosts @IanRiccaboni and @CapriceColeman tonight for this awesome @ringofhonor show!Thank you all watching #ROH TONIGHT!

Every Ring of Honor Championship will be defended on tonight's Supercard of Honor pay-per-view.

Which title match are you most excited about? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy
